Armless Indian Archer Sheetal Devi Clinches Historic Gold at World Para Archery Championship

In an awe-inspiring performance, 18-year-old Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi clinched gold at the World Para Archery Championship, held on Saturday. Devi made history by defeating Turkiye's world number one, Oznur Cure Girdi, with a score of 146-143, thereby claiming victory in the women's individual compound category.

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh praised Sheetal's extraordinary achievement in a social media post, lauding her indomitable spirit. Born without arms, Sheetal has defied all odds to become India's first woman Para World Archery Champion. Her triumphant story sets a benchmark for resilience and stands testament to her unwavering determination.

Sheetal's journey to gold was marked by remarkable consistency and composure. Despite enduring a tense final, she maintained a lead after the first round tie at 29-all and extending it in subsequent rounds. Her victory also comes after securing other medals, including a mixed team bronze. Sheetal's success story is a redemption from last year's narrow defeat, solidifying her place in the annals of archery history.