Jemimah Rodrigues Set to Shine in Her First ICC Women's World Cup

Former cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy highlights Jemimah Rodrigues’ potential as India gears up for the ICC Women's World Cup, starting September 30 against Sri Lanka. Despite past performance variations, Rodrigues is expected to bring energy batting at number three. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the determined squad without group-stage matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:47 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign, former cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has expressed optimism about batter Jemimah Rodrigues, particularly highlighting her role at number three. Anticipation builds as India's campaign kicks off on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, showcasing Rodrigues who missed the 2022 event.

Rodrigues, since her international debut in 2018, boasts 1,457 runs in 51 ODIs with two centuries. While still exploring her potential at number three, she has excelled at number five, amassing 840 runs at an average of 40.00. Krishnamurthy, serving as a JioStar expert on Game Plan, believes her flexibility in the batting order will be pivotal.

Meanwhile, praise also trails captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her robust leadership. Described by Krishnamurthy as determined and impactful on the field, Kaur's leadership style is set to guide India through the tournament's rigorous format, absent of group stages, aiming to demonstrate resolute strength against all contenders.

