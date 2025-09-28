Left Menu

Pogacar Triumphs Again: Slovenian Cyclist Secures Consecutive World Championships

Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia claimed victory in the men's road race at the world championships for the second consecutive year. With a strategic attack 104-km from the finish, Pogacar secured the win, followed by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Ireland's Ben Healy clinching silver and bronze respectively.

Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia emerged victorious in the men's road race at the world championships, marking his second consecutive win at the prestigious event.

Demonstrating remarkable strategy and endurance, Pogacar launched an impressive attack with 104 kilometers remaining of the challenging 267.5-kilometer course.

He successfully crossed the finish line ahead of a competitive field, with Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel and Ireland's Ben Healy earning silver and bronze medals, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

