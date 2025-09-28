Ryder Cup MC Steps Down After Controversial Chant
The Ryder Cup's master of ceremonies, Heather McMahan, has resigned after participating in a derogatory chant targeting Europe's Rory McIlroy. The event's atmosphere was marred by heckling from spectators. McIlroy expressed frustration but acknowledged the challenges of playing an away Ryder Cup, while some fans crossed the line with taunts.
The Ryder Cup saw a notable change in its proceedings as Heather McMahan, an American comedian and actress, stepped down from her role as master of ceremonies. This decision followed a controversial moment when a video surfaced showing McMahan participating in a vulgar chant directed at Europe's Rory McIlroy.
In a statement, the PGA of America announced McMahan's apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe, alongside her resignation from the hosting position at Bethpage Black's first tee. With Europe leading, the event's spirited crowd was anticipated, yet it crossed lines with verbal jabs at players.
During Saturday's matches, McIlroy responded to persistent hecklers by using an expletive, urging them to cease their disruption. Later, he addressed the crowd's behavior, noting the difficulty of competing in an away Ryder Cup while letting observers judge if the criticism was excessive.
