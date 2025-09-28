Czech Striker Patrik Schick Sidelined by Thigh Injury

Bayer Leverkusen's Czech striker, Patrik Schick, is set to miss several upcoming matches following a thigh injury sustained during the Bundesliga win over St Pauli. The injury occurred in the closing moments of the game, impacting the team's offensive lineup at a critical juncture.

Schick, a prolific scorer with three goals and an assist in the season's early phase, is undergoing recovery ahead of the Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 on October 18. The absence of the 29-year-old comes as Leverkusen, under new coach Kasper Hjulmand, navigates a challenging period marked by significant team changes. The squad lost over half a dozen key players, including notable figures Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

As Leverkusen gears up for a Champions League showdown with PSV Eindhoven, they sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by seven points. The team hopes for Schick's swift return to bolster their campaign and ensure competitiveness in both domestic and international contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)