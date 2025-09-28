Pogacar's Unstoppable Ascent: A Cycling Legend in the Making

Tadej Pogacar showcased his prowess in Kigali with a decisive, long-range attack, clinching his second straight men's road race world title. The Slovenian cyclist is now etched among the sport's legends.

The championships, held in Africa for the first time, saw Pogacar overshadowing competitors like Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, runner-up, and Ireland's Ben Healy in third. This marked Ireland's first podium since 1989.

Pogacar's conquest concluded a stellar 2025, featuring victories in the Tour de France and numerous spring classics, highlighting his versatility and dominance in one-day and stage races.

(With inputs from agencies.)