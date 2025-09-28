Pogacar's Unstoppable Ascent: A Cycling Legend in the Making
Tadej Pogacar secured a second consecutive men's road race world title in Kigali, overcoming challenges and solidifying his status among cycling's elite. He led the 267.5-km race with a daring attack, replicating historical feats and continuing a remarkable 2025 season with multiple victories across prestigious events.
The championships, held in Africa for the first time, saw Pogacar overshadowing competitors like Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, runner-up, and Ireland's Ben Healy in third. This marked Ireland's first podium since 1989.
Pogacar's conquest concluded a stellar 2025, featuring victories in the Tour de France and numerous spring classics, highlighting his versatility and dominance in one-day and stage races.
