Pogacar's Unstoppable Ascent: A Cycling Legend in the Making

Tadej Pogacar secured a second consecutive men's road race world title in Kigali, overcoming challenges and solidifying his status among cycling's elite. He led the 267.5-km race with a daring attack, replicating historical feats and continuing a remarkable 2025 season with multiple victories across prestigious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:11 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar showcased his prowess in Kigali with a decisive, long-range attack, clinching his second straight men's road race world title. The Slovenian cyclist is now etched among the sport's legends.

The championships, held in Africa for the first time, saw Pogacar overshadowing competitors like Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, runner-up, and Ireland's Ben Healy in third. This marked Ireland's first podium since 1989.

Pogacar's conquest concluded a stellar 2025, featuring victories in the Tour de France and numerous spring classics, highlighting his versatility and dominance in one-day and stage races.

