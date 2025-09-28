India Dominates in Asia Cup Final with Stellar Bowling Performance

In a spectacular display of bowling prowess, India dismissed Pakistan for a mere 146 runs during the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 30 runs in his brief spell.

Pakistan's innings began promisingly with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman crafting an 84-run partnership. Unfortunately for Pakistan, India's skilled spin attack, led by Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah, quickly turned the tide.

After a strong start, Pakistan collapsed, with wickets falling in quick succession, ensuring India's bowlers remained in control throughout. The final figures for Pakistan stood at 146 all out in 19.1 overs.

