Sahibzada Farhan's Record-Breaking Blitz Against India's Pace Ace

In a remarkable display of power-hitting, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan made history by becoming the first batsman to hit three consecutive sixes off Indian pace leader Jasprit Bumrah in a T20 International. The feat, achieved during the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, showcased Farhan's exceptional batting prowess.

Farhan, who struck 51 runs from 34 balls at a strike rate of 150, set the proceedings on a high note with his aggressive 57 from 38 deliveries. However, his innings was curtailed by Varun Chakaravarthy's deceptive spin, as he attempted a daring boundary only to be caught by Tilak Varma.

As Farhan departed, Pakistan's innings rapidly unraveled. Jasprit Bumrah claimed Saim Ayub for just 14 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel tore through the middle order. Despite some resistance, Pakistan succumbed to India's bowling might, closing at 146 all out within 19.1 overs.