Triumphant Europe Clinches Ryder Cup in Nail-Biting Showdown
Tyrrell Hatton secured victory for Europe in the Ryder Cup, helping them reach the necessary points to win against the U.S. in a closely contested match at Bethpage Black. Despite a strong final push by the U.S., Europe retained the trophy after Hatton and Lowry halved their matches.
29-09-2025
In a thrilling conclusion at Bethpage Black, Tyrrell Hatton delivered a crucial half-point to secure the Ryder Cup for Europe, continuing the continent's dominance in the prestigious golf competition.
Despite the U.S. team launching a spirited comeback on the final day, Europe's early lead proved insurmountable with Shane Lowry and Hatton's decisive performances.
The contest saw Europe needing just 2-1/2 points from 11 singles matches, ultimately achieving their victory target when Hatton halved his match against Collin Morikawa, contributing to Europe's 15-13 triumph.
