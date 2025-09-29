Controversy Arises Over Ryder Cup's 'Envelope Rule' After European Victory

The Ryder Cup's 'envelope rule' became a focal point of debate on Sunday following Europe's close 15-13 victory over a resurgent United States team. Viktor Hovland's unexpected withdrawal due to a neck injury forced a match cancellation, affecting the competition's outcome.

Under the captains' agreement, Hovland's planned match against American Harris English was called off and considered a tie, granting Europe a significant lead going into the crucial singles matches. Although initially seen as a minor complication, the decision had substantial implications as the U.S. clinched victory in only one Sunday singles match.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton played pivotal roles in securing the trophy for Europe. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley criticized the longstanding rule, advocating for its revision in future tournaments. Europe's captain, Luke Donald, defended the rule's role despite Hovland's absence underlining the consequences.