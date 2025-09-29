Left Menu

Triumph and Tensions: Europe's Ryder Cup Victory Amidst Sports Drama

Europe secures the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as Shane Lowry's performance halved his match with Russell Henley, while Milwaukee Brewers activate pitchers for playoffs. The LA Chargers deal with an injury setback and the Dodgers omit Clayton Kershaw from their roster. Al Horford joins the Warriors on a multiyear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following Europe's stunning triumph at the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry, of Ireland, ensured Europe's victory by halving his match against American Russell Henley at Bethpage Black. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by the Americans, the Europeans captured the Ryder Cup with a thrilling 15-13 win.

Elsewhere in sports, the Milwaukee Brewers have strengthened their playoff roster by activating pitchers Trevor Megill and DL Hall from the injured list. This crucial move comes ahead of their final regular-season game against the Cincinnati Reds, following injuries that sidelined both players for weeks.

In NBA news, Al Horford has committed to a multiyear deal with the Golden State Warriors, marking his 19th season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have decided to leave veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw off their wild-card roster, marking a significant moment in his 18-year career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

