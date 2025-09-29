Left Menu

Luke Donald Leads Europe to Historic Ryder Cup Victory

Luke Donald guided Europe to a historic Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, cementing his reputation as an exceptional captain. Despite a strong American fightback, Europe secured a 15-13 win, marking their second consecutive title. His leadership and team's continuity were key factors in the success.

Updated: 29-09-2025 05:53 IST
Luke Donald navigated a tense 12 hours to lead Europe to a significant victory at the Ryder Cup, earning high praise from fans and players alike. This victory at Bethpage Black on Sunday was marked by Europe's second straight title win.

The European team, wearing blue and gold, gained an early lead with a monumental 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 margin over the first two days. Despite a spirited comeback from the American side during the Sunday singles, Europe triumphed 15-13. Shane Lowry, a key player, hailed Donald as 'the greatest captain ever,' attributing his praise to Donald's strategic leadership.

Donald, a former world number one, credited the team's success to continuity, noting that almost all team members returned from their 2023 victory. He became the first European captain to achieve consecutive wins since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s, with the competition slated for Adare, Ireland, in 2027. The decision to extend his role into 2025 was met with widespread approval.

