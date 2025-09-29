Asia Cup Handshake Controversy: India-Pakistan Clash Escalates

The Asia Cup final concluded with a storm of controversy as the longstanding tradition of post-match handshakes sparked a heated debate. Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed dissatisfaction after India declined the customary handshake, labeling it disrespectful to the sport.

In an already tense tournament, the controversy culminated in fines for players Suryakumar and Haris Rauf for related incidents. Agha pointed out that Indian players privately adhered to gestures of sportsmanship but refrained during public appearances, claiming they were following instructions.

The matter aggravated when India's team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC Chairman Najafi, whose dual role as Pakistan's interior minister added to the tensions. BCCI's Devajit Saikia indicated a resolution was underway to ensure the trophy's return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)