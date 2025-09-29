Asia Cup Handshake Controversy: India-Pakistan Clash Escalates
A handshake dispute during the Asia Cup final led to tension between India and Pakistan. Pakistan captain Salman Agha accused India of disrespecting cricket by refusing traditional handshakes. Despite winning, India declined to receive the trophy from the ACC chairman, Najafi, further intensifying the controversy.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Asia Cup final concluded with a storm of controversy as the longstanding tradition of post-match handshakes sparked a heated debate. Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed dissatisfaction after India declined the customary handshake, labeling it disrespectful to the sport.
In an already tense tournament, the controversy culminated in fines for players Suryakumar and Haris Rauf for related incidents. Agha pointed out that Indian players privately adhered to gestures of sportsmanship but refrained during public appearances, claiming they were following instructions.
The matter aggravated when India's team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC Chairman Najafi, whose dual role as Pakistan's interior minister added to the tensions. BCCI's Devajit Saikia indicated a resolution was underway to ensure the trophy's return to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Contribution: Asia Cup Earnings to Support Armed Forces
We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this: Suryakumar on not accepting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.
I feel we deserved it (the trophy), I can't say anything more: Suryakumar on Asia Cup trophy not being presented to Indian team.
For me, my players and support staff are the real trophies: Suryakumar.
Will donate my match fees from Asia Cup to support our Armed Forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims: India captain Suryakumar Yadav.