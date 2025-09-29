Left Menu

Asia Cup Handshake Controversy: India-Pakistan Clash Escalates

A handshake dispute during the Asia Cup final led to tension between India and Pakistan. Pakistan captain Salman Agha accused India of disrespecting cricket by refusing traditional handshakes. Despite winning, India declined to receive the trophy from the ACC chairman, Najafi, further intensifying the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:12 IST
Asia Cup Handshake Controversy: India-Pakistan Clash Escalates
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Asia Cup final concluded with a storm of controversy as the longstanding tradition of post-match handshakes sparked a heated debate. Pakistan captain Salman Agha expressed dissatisfaction after India declined the customary handshake, labeling it disrespectful to the sport.

In an already tense tournament, the controversy culminated in fines for players Suryakumar and Haris Rauf for related incidents. Agha pointed out that Indian players privately adhered to gestures of sportsmanship but refrained during public appearances, claiming they were following instructions.

The matter aggravated when India's team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC Chairman Najafi, whose dual role as Pakistan's interior minister added to the tensions. BCCI's Devajit Saikia indicated a resolution was underway to ensure the trophy's return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India
2
Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

 India
3
Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

 Global
4
Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025