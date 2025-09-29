Left Menu

India Secures Thrilling Victory in Asia Cup 2025

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla commended Team India for winning the Asia Cup 2025, their second T20I title, after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai. Key performances by Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube helped overcome a challenging start, with India continuing its T20I dominance under Suryakumar's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:29 IST
BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spectacular display of resilience and skill, Team India emerged victorious in the Asia Cup 2025, clinching their second T20I title and ninth overall in Asia Cup history. The team defeated Pakistan by a narrow margin of five wickets in a thrilling final held in Dubai.

BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla voiced his unyielding faith in the Indian team following their triumph. He lauded the side for maintaining a formidable T20I record under the leadership of Suryakumar, with the team having secured 18 victories while facing only two losses and two ties since his captaincy debut.

The match saw an initial strong performance from Pakistan, with an 84-run partnership between Sahidzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman setting a daunting target. Yet, the Indian bowlers, led by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, orchestrated a dramatic Pakistan collapse. During the chase, Tilak Varma's outstanding half-century, supported by key partnerships, steered India to a memorable win, capped by Rinku Singh's decisive final moment.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

