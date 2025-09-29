Iconic Performances and Riveting Games: This Week in Sports

The world of sports witnessed some electrifying events this week. The NFL announced Grammy winner Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer. In NFL action, rookie Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a win against the Chargers, marking a promising start to his career.

In Major League Baseball, Pete Alonso declared his intent to enter the free agent market before the 2026 season, expressing gratitude to the Mets fans. Meanwhile, the Reds secured a wild-card spot despite a loss to the Brewers, marking their first postseason appearance since 2020.

Golf enthusiasts were treated to a gripping Ryder Cup finale, with Europe holding off a resurgent U.S. challenge to claim victory. On the NCAA front, JuJu Watkins announced she will sit out the 2025-26 season to focus on recovering from her ACL injury.