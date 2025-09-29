Indian Cricket Team Clinches T20 Asia Cup 2025: Nation Rejoices

The Indian cricket team's triumphant performance in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup has ignited celebrations across the nation. Guided by Captain Surya Kumar Yadav, the team clinched victory in a nail-biting final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were quick to laud the team's achievement. Governor Kambhampati highlighted the team's teamwork and passion in a social media post, while Chief Minister Majhi expressed his congratulations on X, emphasizing the win's significance ahead of the festive season.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo also commended the team's remarkable journey, which saw them remain unbeaten throughout the tournament. Their victory is anticipated to motivate young aspirants across the nation.