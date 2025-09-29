Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Rebounces with Victory Over Australia

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team secured a 1-0 victory against Australia's U21 team in Canberra, marking their first win in the tour after consecutive losses. Kanika Siwach's third-quarter goal ended the deadlock. The team hopes to carry this momentum forward as they conclude their tour with two matches against Canberra Chill.

India and Australia U-21 players in action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
In a defining moment for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team, a narrow 1-0 win over the Australia U21 side was achieved on Monday at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. The win comes following two consecutive losses, with Kanika Siwach's 32nd-minute goal sealing the victory.

The match reflected a fierce contest, particularly in the first half. The Indian side pushed past previous setbacks, capitalizing on pressure to break the deadlock in the third quarter, a testament to Siwach's skillful execution. Encouraged by this win, India is keen to maintain momentum in upcoming games.

The team prepares to meet Canberra Chill for two matches concluding their Australian tour, as stated by Hockey India. Prior challenges faced by the team include a 5-0 defeat against Australia and an intense 3-2 game, marking opportunities for tactical learning and resilience building on their tour.

