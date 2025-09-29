Denis Gnezdilov Smashes World Record Twice at World Para Athletics Championships

Denis Gnezdilov, representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, delivered a stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, breaking the men's shot put F40 world record twice.

Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the 38-year-old dominated the event, with all five throws surpassing the initial 10.66m mark to ultimately secure gold.

His record-breaking feats included a 11.85m throw that surpassed former record-holder Miguel Monteiro's mark, subsequently extending it to 11.92m in his final attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)