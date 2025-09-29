Denis Gnezdilov Smashes World Record Twice at World Para Athletics Championships
Denis Gnezdilov, a 38-year-old Neutral Paralympic Athlete, broke the men's shot put F40 world record twice to secure gold at World Para Athletics Championships. Competing as part of NPA, he outperformed the previous record held by Miguel Monteiro. Poland leads the medal table with four golds.
Denis Gnezdilov, representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, delivered a stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, breaking the men's shot put F40 world record twice.
Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the 38-year-old dominated the event, with all five throws surpassing the initial 10.66m mark to ultimately secure gold.
His record-breaking feats included a 11.85m throw that surpassed former record-holder Miguel Monteiro's mark, subsequently extending it to 11.92m in his final attempt.
