Bopanna and Yuzuki's Epic Battle at Japan Open Finals

In a remarkable season-best showing, veteran Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Takeru Yuzuki charged into the finals of the Japan Open. The duo triumphed over the top-seeded American team of Christian Harrison and Evan King in a gripping semifinal played Monday.

The Indo-Japanese wild card entrants displayed outstanding determination, overpowering Harrison and King 4-6, 6-3, 18-16. The match held audiences captive with its intense exchanges and dramatic moments.

After losing the initial set, Bopanna and Yuzuki showcased resilience, bouncing back robustly in the second set and holding their composure during an arduous super tie-break. Bopanna dominated with his formidable serves, complemented by Yuzuki's precise returns and net prowess. This triumphant win propels Bopanna into another career-highlight final.

(With inputs from agencies.)