Tyler Epp Drives Cadillac Into Formula One Future

The Cadillac Formula One team announced on Monday the appointment of Tyler Epp as head of commercial strategy. Formerly the president of the Miami Grand Prix, Epp's extensive racing background is expected to bolster Cadillac's entrance into the sport as the 11th team on the circuit next season.

Epp, who played a significant role in organizing the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2022, expressed enthusiasm for his new role. 'I've spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be,' he said.

Katharina Nowak has taken over as president of the Miami Grand Prix. At 28, she is now one of only two female presidents in Formula One, highlighting an increasing diversification within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)