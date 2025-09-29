South Africa's World Cup Hopes Dented by Player Eligibility Scandal

South Africa's World Cup qualifying campaign has hit a significant setback as FIFA stripped the team of three points for fielding an ineligible player. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was mistakenly played during a match against Lesotho, resulting in a 2-0 victory reversal.

FIFA's decision awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win, further complicating the standings as South Africa, now level on points with Benin, faces increased pressure with only two fixtures left. The South African Football Association has faced criticism for the oversight, admitting the mistake was a severe misjudgment.

The broader issue highlights FIFA's sluggish response in addressing eligibility breaches, as seen in similar cases in previous World Cup qualifiers. The incident has underscored the unpredictable nature of qualification proceedings, intensifying the race among the remaining contenders.

