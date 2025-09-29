Left Menu

Rinku Hooda: Triumph in the Javelin Arena

Rinku Hooda triumphed in the F46 javelin throw event at the World Para Athletics Championships, securing India's first title with a 66.37m throw. Sundar Singh Gurjar followed closely for silver at 64.76m, while Ajeet Singh finished fourth amidst intense competition in a display of athletic prowess.

Rinku Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Rinku Hooda emerged victorious by securing the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the World Para Athletics Championships, overshadowing world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar. Hooda's throw measured 66.37m, edging out Gurjar, who claimed silver with a throw of 64.76m.

The competition was fierce as another Indian contender, Ajeet Singh, finished just outside the podium with a commendable 61.77m, while Cuban Guillermo Varona Gonzalez captured bronze with 63.34m. The F46 classification is designated for athletes with arm deficiencies, impaired muscle power, or limited arm movement, all competing in a standing position.

India's impressive medal haul now comprises two golds, two silvers, and one bronze, showcasing the nation's prowess on the world stage of para athletics.

