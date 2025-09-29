Left Menu

Rinku Hooda's Triumph: A New Dawn in World Para Athletics

Rinku Hooda made headlines by claiming his first World Championships title in the men's javelin throw F46 event, surpassing world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar. India secured a 1-2 finish, upgrading their standing in the medal table. Meanwhile, other athletes broke records and secured top spots in various events.

Rinku Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular showcase at the World Para Athletics Championships, Rinku Hooda emerged victorious in the men's javelin throw F46 event, besting compatriot and world record holder Sundar Singh Gurjar. Hooda's powerful 66.37m throw clinched his maiden World Championships title, earning India a prestigious gold and subsequent climb to sixth in the medal tally.

The event revealed the depth of Indian talent, as another Indian athlete, Ajeet Singh, secured fourth place. Cuban Guillermo Varona Gonzalez took the third spot. Rinku, hailing from a farming family in Haryana, expressed joy over his unprecedented win, reflecting on his journey from a childhood injury to sporting glory.

Elsewhere, the Championships saw other notable milestones with records shattered in shot put and discus events, including efforts from Russian Denis Gnezdilov and Polish Bartosz Gorczak. As athletes from diverse backgrounds showcased their prowess, the event underscored the spirit of competition and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

