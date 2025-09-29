Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

In a decisive Pro Kabaddi League match held in Chennai, the Gujarat Giants claimed a crucial victory over the UP Yoddhas, emerging victorious with a 33-27 scoreline. This win marked the end of a troubling five-match losing streak for the Giants, thanks in large part to standout performances by Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya.

The Giants initially faced a strong challenge from the Yoddhas, who took an early lead. However, the Giants swiftly retaliated, leveling the score within minutes. Defensive and offensive prowess was on full display, particularly when Mohammadreza Shadloui's raid led to an 'ALL OUT' that gave the Giants a significant advantage.

Despite valiant efforts from Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput, who delivered a series of critical raids, the Giants maintained their momentum throughout the match. Ankit Dahiya further cemented their dominance with timely tackles, ensuring the Giants a commanding position and a morale-boosting win.