Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants ended a challenging five-match losing streak by defeating UP Yoddhas 33-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Key performances by Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya propelled the Giants to victory, despite significant efforts from Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput. The match, held in Chennai, showcased a blend of strategic raids and sturdy defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:43 IST
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants in action. (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive Pro Kabaddi League match held in Chennai, the Gujarat Giants claimed a crucial victory over the UP Yoddhas, emerging victorious with a 33-27 scoreline. This win marked the end of a troubling five-match losing streak for the Giants, thanks in large part to standout performances by Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ankit Dahiya.

The Giants initially faced a strong challenge from the Yoddhas, who took an early lead. However, the Giants swiftly retaliated, leveling the score within minutes. Defensive and offensive prowess was on full display, particularly when Mohammadreza Shadloui's raid led to an 'ALL OUT' that gave the Giants a significant advantage.

Despite valiant efforts from Yoddhas' Bhavani Rajput, who delivered a series of critical raids, the Giants maintained their momentum throughout the match. Ankit Dahiya further cemented their dominance with timely tackles, ensuring the Giants a commanding position and a morale-boosting win.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
3
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt
4
Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025