Wayne Rooney Voices Concerns Over Manchester United's Struggles

Wayne Rooney criticizes Manchester United's management, expressing doubts about Ruben Amorim's ability to lead. Rooney highlights the club's struggles both on and off the pitch, stressing the need for a major overhaul. United's minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, has implemented cost-saving measures amid continuing poor performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:52 IST
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time leading scorer, has openly criticized the club's current state, claiming it has lost its soul. Rooney is particularly concerned about manager Ruben Amorim's capability to improve the team's performance following a poor start to the season.

During his podcast, 'The Wayne Rooney Show,' the former United legend expressed his doubts, stating, 'I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well. Amorim is my age, still a young manager ... but what's going on at Man United, this is not Man United.'

Rooney underscores a broader issue beyond performance, highlighting cost-saving measures by minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who has attributed to a loss of club culture. Rooney states, 'It's everything about the club that needs fixing ... It needs something to kick-start that football club.'

