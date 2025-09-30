Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Steps Up to the Cricket Pitch: A Game-Changing Partnership

Saudi Arabia enters mainstream cricket through a partnership with the International League T20 (ILT20), making it mandatory for franchises to include Saudi players. The deal ensures future ILT20 matches in Saudi Arabia and aims to develop cricket within the kingdom, enhancing tourism and engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:04 IST
Saudi Arabia Steps Up to the Cricket Pitch: A Game-Changing Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia has made a bold entrance into mainstream cricket by securing a partnership with the International League T20 (ILT20). This strategic move mandates that all six participating franchises include at least one player from the kingdom, thereby integrating Saudi talent into the cricketing world.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has officially sanctioned and licensed the DP World ILT20 as an approved T20 league under the Emirates Cricket Board. This new partnership marks a significant step, with ILT20 matches now set to occur in Saudi Arabia in the upcoming seasons, expanding the sport's ecosystem within the region.

Highlighting the mutual commitment to cricket development, ILT20 Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni expressed pride in the collaboration. Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud of the SACF echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential for fan engagement and development across infrastructure and tourism. The ILT20 Season 4, featuring 34 matches, will showcase this partnership starting December 2, leading up to the final on January 4, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India
2
Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future

 India
4
Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights Urgent Need for Awareness

Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025