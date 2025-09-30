Saudi Arabia Steps Up to the Cricket Pitch: A Game-Changing Partnership

Saudi Arabia has made a bold entrance into mainstream cricket by securing a partnership with the International League T20 (ILT20). This strategic move mandates that all six participating franchises include at least one player from the kingdom, thereby integrating Saudi talent into the cricketing world.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has officially sanctioned and licensed the DP World ILT20 as an approved T20 league under the Emirates Cricket Board. This new partnership marks a significant step, with ILT20 matches now set to occur in Saudi Arabia in the upcoming seasons, expanding the sport's ecosystem within the region.

Highlighting the mutual commitment to cricket development, ILT20 Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni expressed pride in the collaboration. Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud of the SACF echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential for fan engagement and development across infrastructure and tourism. The ILT20 Season 4, featuring 34 matches, will showcase this partnership starting December 2, leading up to the final on January 4, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)