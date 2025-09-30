Jomel Warrican: Battle-Ready for India's Spin Challenge

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican has underscored the necessity for his team to swiftly recover from past defeats, notably their historic low Test score against Australia, as they approach a new challenge against India.

For the Caribbean team, clashing with an in-form India presents another tough task after their harrowing experience against Australia. Warrican stresses the need to capitalize on key moments to improve their performance in pivotal matches.

Confidence is brewing among the West Indies squad thanks to rigorous training and insightful guidance from coach Darren Sammy. This preparation is crucial for facing India's spin legacy, which some visiting spinners have notably countered with prior success.

