FIFA Sanctions Serbian FA Over Fan Misconduct

FIFA has imposed an 80,000 Swiss francs fine and ordered reduced stadium capacity for Serbia’s next World Cup qualifier due to discriminatory fan behavior. The sanction follows fan misconduct during Serbia's loss to England and prior incidents against Andorra. Serbia pledges compliance to prevent future issues.

Updated: 30-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:20 IST
FIFA has fined the Serbian Football Association 80,000 Swiss francs and mandated a reduced capacity audience for their upcoming home World Cup qualifier. This decision comes in the wake of discriminatory actions by fans during a match with England, in which Serbia suffered a 5-0 defeat.

The FIFA disciplinary committee's punishment also highlighted the use of lasers, inappropriate gestures, and the obstruction of the national anthem. As a result, at least 20% of the seats for Serbia's game against Albania will be closed.

Previously, the Serbian Football Association faced scrutiny for fan behavior during their game against Andorra in June. Responding to the latest sanction, the association has committed to taking necessary measures to avert similar incidents in the future.

