Dinesh Karthik Joins Sharjah Warriorz for ILT20 Season

In a significant development for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20), former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has joined the Sharjah Warriorz squad. This move fills the gap left by departing wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka. Karthik brings a wealth of experience to the team, which is guided by head coach and ex-South African cricketer, JP Duminy.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Karthik remarked on his excitement about joining the young Sharjah Warriorz team. He highlighted the iconic status of the Sharjah stadium, a venue that every cricketer aspires to play at, and described his involvement with the Warriorz as a dream come true.

With a T20 career spanning over two decades, Karthik has accumulated notable achievements, including 7,437 runs and 35 half-centuries in 412 matches. He is also a member of the think-tank for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, working closely with players like Tim David, further showcasing his tactical acumen and exemplary batting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)