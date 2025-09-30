Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik Joins Sharjah Warriorz for ILT20 Season

Dinesh Karthik, former Indian wicketkeeper, has joined Sharjah Warriorz for the ILT20 season, replacing Kusal Mendis. Karthik is excited to join the young team, adding experience and innovation. He's also played with Paarl Royals and serves as a batting coach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:29 IST
In a significant development for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20), former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has joined the Sharjah Warriorz squad. This move fills the gap left by departing wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka. Karthik brings a wealth of experience to the team, which is guided by head coach and ex-South African cricketer, JP Duminy.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Karthik remarked on his excitement about joining the young Sharjah Warriorz team. He highlighted the iconic status of the Sharjah stadium, a venue that every cricketer aspires to play at, and described his involvement with the Warriorz as a dream come true.

With a T20 career spanning over two decades, Karthik has accumulated notable achievements, including 7,437 runs and 35 half-centuries in 412 matches. He is also a member of the think-tank for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, working closely with players like Tim David, further showcasing his tactical acumen and exemplary batting prowess.

Latest News

