Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Angola has appointed a new national football coach, Patrice Beaumelle, marking a significant shift for the country's team just one week before their remaining 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Beaumelle, a veteran in African football circuits and a former assistant to notable coach Herve Renard, steps in following the dismissal of Pedro Goncalves after Angola's recent home loss to Libya.

The 47-year-old coach will immediately jump into action with qualifiers against Eswatini and Cameroon, before leading the Angolan squad in the Africa Cup of Nations finals this year.