Patrice Beaumelle Takes Helm as Angola's New Football Coach

Angola has appointed Patrice Beaumelle as their national football coach. The Frenchman replaces Pedro Goncalves following Angola's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Beaumelle, a seasoned coach in African football, will lead the team during upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Updated: 30-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:07 IST
Angola has appointed a new national football coach, Patrice Beaumelle, marking a significant shift for the country's team just one week before their remaining 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Beaumelle, a veteran in African football circuits and a former assistant to notable coach Herve Renard, steps in following the dismissal of Pedro Goncalves after Angola's recent home loss to Libya.

The 47-year-old coach will immediately jump into action with qualifiers against Eswatini and Cameroon, before leading the Angolan squad in the Africa Cup of Nations finals this year.

