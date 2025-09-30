Left Menu

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Shines Again in Australia Tour

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team clinched their second win on their Australian tour with a 3-1 victory against Canberra Chill, bolstered by goals from Ishika and Sonam. The team gears up for their final match following a previous triumph over Australia's U21 side.

Updated: 30-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:14 IST
Indian Junior Women's Hockey team. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team secured their second straight victory on their Australian tour by defeating Canberra Chill 3-1 at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra. Delivering goals for India were Ishika, who found the net twice, and Sonam. Despite trailing initially, the visitors showcased resilience and determination.

Initially, India fell behind when Naomi Evans scored a Penalty Corner for Canberra in the 11th minute. However, they quickly retaliated with a Penalty Corner conversion by Ishika in the 13th minute. A field goal from Sonam in the 27th minute placed India in the lead before halftime.

India further strengthened their position with Ishika scoring her second goal in the 39th minute. Keeping strong for the remainder of the game, they managed to thwart any further attacks from Canberra. As India prepares for their final match against Canberra Chill on October 2nd, their morale is high after a notable triumph over the Australia U21 team in their previous outing.

