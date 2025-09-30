Left Menu

India's Test Team Confronts Legacy of Spin-Friendly Pitches

The Indian Test cricket team is navigating a transition phase under new management, as past successes on spin-friendly pitches come under scrutiny. With Test captain Shubman Gill at the helm, questions arise over pitch preparations for upcoming home matches against the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:35 IST
In a new era of Indian Test cricket, led by Test captain Shubman Gill, the team's strategy on home pitches faces renewed scrutiny. The legacy of spin-friendly surfaces, which brought significant success under former captain Rohit Sharma, is now questioned.

The transition began with a strong performance in a five-Test series in England, prompting the management to reconsider past tactics. The upcoming home series against the West Indies offers an opportunity to explore new strategies.

As the team prepares for the opening Test at the world's largest stadium, the pitch remains untreated and green, a departure from past practices. Despite past reliance on spin-friendly conditions, India's recent defeat to New Zealand exposed vulnerabilities that the team hopes to overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

