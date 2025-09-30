India Clinches Victory: Women's ODI World Cup Thriller Against Sri Lanka

In a gripping encounter at the women's ODI World Cup, India edged out Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With a total score of 269 for 8 in 47 overs, India showcased formidable batting performances, with Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur leading the charge.

Pratika Rawal initiated the innings with 37, while Harleen Deol added a valuable 48. Outstanding contributions from Deepti Sharma with 53 and Amanjot Kaur with 57 solidified India's stance. Sneh Rana remained not out at 28.

Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera was relentless with the ball, claiming four pivotal wickets. Despite a spirited effort from the Sri Lankan bowlers, India's total proved insurmountable, marking a significant triumph for the team in the tournament.