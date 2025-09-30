Left Menu

India Clinches Victory: Women's ODI World Cup Thriller Against Sri Lanka

India triumphed over Sri Lanka in a fiercely contested women's ODI World Cup match. The Indian team set a robust target of 269 for 8, with standout performances by Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur. Inoka Ranaweera was the highlight for Sri Lanka, taking four Indian wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:20 IST
India Clinches Victory: Women's ODI World Cup Thriller Against Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the women's ODI World Cup, India edged out Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With a total score of 269 for 8 in 47 overs, India showcased formidable batting performances, with Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur leading the charge.

Pratika Rawal initiated the innings with 37, while Harleen Deol added a valuable 48. Outstanding contributions from Deepti Sharma with 53 and Amanjot Kaur with 57 solidified India's stance. Sneh Rana remained not out at 28.

Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera was relentless with the ball, claiming four pivotal wickets. Despite a spirited effort from the Sri Lankan bowlers, India's total proved insurmountable, marking a significant triumph for the team in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

 India
2
Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

 India
3
TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

 India
4
Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025