Left Menu

India Shines at World Para Athletics Championships with Impressive Medal Haul

Indian para-athletes have displayed stellar performances at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, capturing gold, silver, and bronze medals. Sandip Sargar and Sandeep Chaudhary led the men's javelin F44, while Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar excelled in javelin F46, illustrating India's growing prowess in para sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:34 IST
India Shines at World Para Athletics Championships with Impressive Medal Haul
JLN Stadium. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, Indian athletes Sandip Sargar and Sandeep Chaudhary clinched gold and silver in the men's javelin F44 event. Taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, both achieved their best throws on the fifth attempt, with Sargar at 62.82 m and Chaudhary at 62.67 m, while Brazil's Edenilson took bronze with 61.94 m.

Pushpendra Singh, finishing fourth at 61.31 m, and Mahendra Gurjar, seventh with 57.84 m, narrowly missed the podium. India's medal count has reached seven, including three gold, three silver, and one bronze. Previously, Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar secured gold and silver in the men's javelin F46, with Hooda breaking a Championship record with a throw of 66.37 m.

The ongoing championships, seeing participation from over 2,200 para-athletes across 104 countries, are a crucial qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. India has showcased its commitment to sports excellence, aiming for more accolades at this significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

 India
2
Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

 India
3
TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

 India
4
Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025