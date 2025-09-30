India Shines at World Para Athletics Championships with Impressive Medal Haul

In a remarkable performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, Indian athletes Sandip Sargar and Sandeep Chaudhary clinched gold and silver in the men's javelin F44 event. Taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, both achieved their best throws on the fifth attempt, with Sargar at 62.82 m and Chaudhary at 62.67 m, while Brazil's Edenilson took bronze with 61.94 m.

Pushpendra Singh, finishing fourth at 61.31 m, and Mahendra Gurjar, seventh with 57.84 m, narrowly missed the podium. India's medal count has reached seven, including three gold, three silver, and one bronze. Previously, Rinku Hooda and Sundar Singh Gurjar secured gold and silver in the men's javelin F46, with Hooda breaking a Championship record with a throw of 66.37 m.

The ongoing championships, seeing participation from over 2,200 para-athletes across 104 countries, are a crucial qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. India has showcased its commitment to sports excellence, aiming for more accolades at this significant event.

