ECI's 'Book-a-Call with BLO' Boosts Voter Accessibility in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a novel voter service initiative called 'Book-a-Call with BLO' to simplify access to voting assistance during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

This facility allows voters to schedule a conversation with their booth-level officer (BLO) through the ECI portal or the ECINET app, enhancing transparency and aiding tasks such as inclusion, deletion, or correction of voter details.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has encouraged voters to use this service generously before the SIR concludes on February 6, 2026, ensuring all eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll after verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)