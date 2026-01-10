ECI's 'Book-a-Call with BLO' Boosts Voter Accessibility in Uttar Pradesh
The Election Commission of India has launched a 'Book-a-Call with BLO' service during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. This facility allows voters to connect with booth level officers for assistance in electoral roll matters. The revision process remains open until February 6, 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a novel voter service initiative called 'Book-a-Call with BLO' to simplify access to voting assistance during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.
This facility allows voters to schedule a conversation with their booth-level officer (BLO) through the ECI portal or the ECINET app, enhancing transparency and aiding tasks such as inclusion, deletion, or correction of voter details.
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has encouraged voters to use this service generously before the SIR concludes on February 6, 2026, ensuring all eligible voters are included in the final electoral roll after verification.
