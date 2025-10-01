Record-Breaking Attendance Kicks Off ICC Women's ODI World Cup

A historic turnout marked the Women's ODI World Cup, with close to 23,000 fans attending the India-Sri Lanka match, the highest for a group stage fixture in any ICC women's event, the global body announced on Wednesday.

The enthusiastic crowd of 22,843 surpassed last year's record for a Women's T20 World Cup game in Dubai. The opening match, where India won by 59 runs, signaled a promising start for the team on home turf.

The opening ceremony featured a musical tribute to Zubeen Garg, honoring the late Assamese icon. Musicians like Papon and Joi Barua performed, while Shreya Ghoshal sang the national anthems and the tournament anthem, adding to the cultural richness. Also, 16 former Indian women cricketers, including Hall of Famers, were honored by BCCI.