India Dominates ISSF Junior World Cup With Stellar Performance

In a remarkable display of shooting prowess, India claimed the top spot in the ISSF Junior World Cup, amassing a total of 19 medals in Olympic events. The country's shooting contingent showcased exceptional talent, particularly in the 25m pistol categories.

Mukesh Nelavalli emerged as a standout, capturing the men's 25m pistol gold with impressive scores, while Tejaswani Singh added to the medal tally with a silver in the women's category. Aleksandr Kovalev from AIN secured the silver in the men's event.

Overall, India's remarkable haul in both Olympic and non-Olympic events, including contributions from Naamya Kapoor and Riya Shirish Thatte, solidified their dominance, as they outperformed competitors from AIN and Italy who followed in the medal standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)