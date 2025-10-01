Left Menu

BFI Cup Kicks Off: Rising Stars and Seasoned Boxers Enter the Ring

The inaugural BFI Cup began with Services and Haryana boxers securing victories in early rounds. The event, running from October 1-7, offers young talents a chance to shine and veterans a stage to refine their skills, with top performers earning entry to the Elite National Camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:14 IST
BFI Cup Kicks Off: Rising Stars and Seasoned Boxers Enter the Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural BFI Cup started with excitement as boxers from Services and Haryana secured their places in the preliminary rounds, setting a competitive tone for the tournament.

Running from October 1–7, the BFI Cup seeks to provide a platform for emerging boxers to demonstrate their capabilities while giving seasoned athletes a chance to fine-tune their skills. Featuring competitions for elite men and women in 10 weight categories each, the event aligns with World Boxing standards. Successful athletes, clinching gold and silver, will gain entry into the Elite National Camp.

Among the notable victories, Haryana's Mahi Siwach won a close match against Tamil Nadu's Deepa S in the women's 48kg category, while in the men's segment, Services' Deepak triumphed over Vishesh from Haryana in the 55kg class. The competition showcases talents from top-eight state units at the Elite Nationals, SAI NCOE participants, and recent international event medallists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global
2
Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Presidential Intervention for His Release

Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Seeks Presidential Intervention for ...

 India
3
Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

Yoga Guru Ramdev Donates Rs 1 Crore for Punjab Flood Relief Efforts

 India
4
Shutdown Standoff: A Nation Held Hostage

Shutdown Standoff: A Nation Held Hostage

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025