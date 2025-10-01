BFI Cup Kicks Off: Rising Stars and Seasoned Boxers Enter the Ring

The inaugural BFI Cup started with excitement as boxers from Services and Haryana secured their places in the preliminary rounds, setting a competitive tone for the tournament.

Running from October 1–7, the BFI Cup seeks to provide a platform for emerging boxers to demonstrate their capabilities while giving seasoned athletes a chance to fine-tune their skills. Featuring competitions for elite men and women in 10 weight categories each, the event aligns with World Boxing standards. Successful athletes, clinching gold and silver, will gain entry into the Elite National Camp.

Among the notable victories, Haryana's Mahi Siwach won a close match against Tamil Nadu's Deepa S in the women's 48kg category, while in the men's segment, Services' Deepak triumphed over Vishesh from Haryana in the 55kg class. The competition showcases talents from top-eight state units at the Elite Nationals, SAI NCOE participants, and recent international event medallists.

