Australia's Gardner Century Powers Victory Over New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup Opener
Australia's women's cricket team, led by Ashleigh Gardner's century, defeated New Zealand by 89 runs in their ICC Women's World Cup opener, setting a target of 326 runs. Despite Sophie Devine's commendable 111, New Zealand was bowled out at 237, with Australian bowlers Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux taking three wickets each.
In a stellar performance, Australia's women's cricket team, driven by Ashleigh Gardner's stunning century, triumphed over New Zealand with an 89-run victory in their ICC Women's World Cup opening match on Wednesday.
The defending champions set a formidable target of 326, courtesy of Gardner's 115 off 83 balls, and subsequently bowled out the White Ferns for 237 runs in 43.2 overs.
New Zealand's captain, Sophie Devine, delivered a remarkable 111 off 112 deliveries, yet her efforts were insufficient to stave off the collapse of the lower order. Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux proved pivotal, each claiming three wickets.
