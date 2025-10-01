Left Menu

BFI Cup 2025 Kicks Off in Chennai: Services and Haryana Dominate Early

The BFI Cup 2025 began at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai with strong performances from Services and Haryana boxers. The week-long event showcases elite boxing talent and offers a pathway to the Elite National Camp for medalists. Competitions feature both men's and women's categories aligning with World Boxing standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:55 IST
Visual of BFI Cup 2025 (Photo/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural BFI Cup 2025 commenced at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai, marking the beginning of an exhilarating week-long boxing tournament. Early victories by Services and Haryana boxers have set the stage for upcoming matches, as competitors vye for prominence in the sport.

The event, running from October 1-7, allows rising pugilists to demonstrate their prowess while providing seasoned athletes a platform to test their readiness. The competition spans 10 weight categories each for both men and women, conforming to World Boxing standards, and offers a gateway to the Elite National Camp for top performers.

Highlights include Haryana's Mahi Siwach's narrow win in the women's 48kg category, along with dominant performances by Services in the men's divisions. Talented boxers from various states and boards, including those who shined at recent national and international events, participate in the BFI Cup, promising intense and spirited contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

