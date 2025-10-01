BFI Cup 2025 Kicks Off in Chennai: Services and Haryana Dominate Early

The inaugural BFI Cup 2025 commenced at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai, marking the beginning of an exhilarating week-long boxing tournament. Early victories by Services and Haryana boxers have set the stage for upcoming matches, as competitors vye for prominence in the sport.

The event, running from October 1-7, allows rising pugilists to demonstrate their prowess while providing seasoned athletes a platform to test their readiness. The competition spans 10 weight categories each for both men and women, conforming to World Boxing standards, and offers a gateway to the Elite National Camp for top performers.

Highlights include Haryana's Mahi Siwach's narrow win in the women's 48kg category, along with dominant performances by Services in the men's divisions. Talented boxers from various states and boards, including those who shined at recent national and international events, participate in the BFI Cup, promising intense and spirited contests.

