Left Menu

Qarabag's Champions League Victory Spark Celebrations in Baku

Qarabag secured their second consecutive Champions League victory by defeating Copenhagen 2-0 at home. Key goals by Abdellah Zoubir and Emmanuel Addai fueled the triumph. Following their initial win against Benfica, Qarabag now sets sights on visiting Athletic Bilbao as Copenhagen prepares to host Borussia Dortmund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:30 IST
Qarabag's Champions League Victory Spark Celebrations in Baku
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Qarabag continued their impressive Champions League run with a 2-0 win over Copenhagen in Baku, marking their second victory in the prestigious tournament. Following a thrilling win against Benfica last week, the team showed determination and skill on the field.

The opening goal came in the 28th minute when Pedro Bicalho's attempt hit the post, allowing captain Abdellah Zoubir to capitalize on the rebound and find the back of the net. The Azerbaijani side maintained their lead throughout the match.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Emmanuel Addai made a significant impact, showcasing his individual talent with a low drive from outside the box, thanks to an assist from Nariman Akhundzada. This clinched the victory and ignited celebrations among fans in Baku. Copenhagen, held to a draw by Bayer Leverkusen in their initial match, are set to face Borussia Dortmund, while Qarabag prepares for a challenging visit to Spain's Athletic Bilbao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

Bareilly Unrest: Crackdown and Arrests Post-September 26 Violence

 India
2
Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

Government Shutdown: A Data Dilemma Amid Economic Uncertainty

 United States
3
US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

 Global
4
UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

UN Assembly Moves to Suppress Haiti Gangs as Security Concerns Escalate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025