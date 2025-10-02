Qarabag's Champions League Victory Spark Celebrations in Baku

Qarabag continued their impressive Champions League run with a 2-0 win over Copenhagen in Baku, marking their second victory in the prestigious tournament. Following a thrilling win against Benfica last week, the team showed determination and skill on the field.

The opening goal came in the 28th minute when Pedro Bicalho's attempt hit the post, allowing captain Abdellah Zoubir to capitalize on the rebound and find the back of the net. The Azerbaijani side maintained their lead throughout the match.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Emmanuel Addai made a significant impact, showcasing his individual talent with a low drive from outside the box, thanks to an assist from Nariman Akhundzada. This clinched the victory and ignited celebrations among fans in Baku. Copenhagen, held to a draw by Bayer Leverkusen in their initial match, are set to face Borussia Dortmund, while Qarabag prepares for a challenging visit to Spain's Athletic Bilbao.

