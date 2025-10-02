Monaco's Last-Minute Drama: Dier's Penalty Saves the Day
Monaco snatched a 2-2 draw against Manchester City thanks to Eric Dier's late penalty, overcoming Erling Haaland's double strike. Despite City's dominant play, Monaco capitalized on a VAR-awarded penalty in the 90th minute as Dier equalized, leaving the English side with just four points so far in the Champions League.
Monaco clawed back to a thrilling 2-2 tie against Manchester City, salvaging a point with a last-gasp penalty from Eric Dier on Wednesday night.
Eric Dier's crucial penalty in the dying moments of the match neutralized Erling Haaland's first-half brace, after Jordan Teze had initially brought Monaco back into contention. City, having begun the Champions League with a win over Napoli, now stand on four points, while Monaco languish with one, facing elimination after a prior loss to Club Brugge.
Despite the subdued atmosphere at Louis II stadium, Manchester City quickly took center stage with Haaland's incredible goal in the 15th minute. Yet, enforced pressure from Monaco allowed Jordan Teze to net a stunning equalizer. Although Haaland added a second, Monaco's Dier ensured the draw with a late penalty conversion post-VAR review, leveling the game 2-2 at fulltime.
