Dortmund Holds Nerve in Thrilling Champions League Clash

Borussia Dortmund showcased remarkable resilience on Wednesday, as they secured a 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League. The match, held at Dortmund's home ground, saw the hosts nearly repeat their earlier draw against Juventus, but they held their nerve to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka were pivotal in putting Dortmund ahead with goals in each half. Despite Bilbao missing key player Nico Williams, they launched a late challenge, scoring once and threatening to level. However, Dortmund's defense proved stalwart as they contained Bilbao's advances.

The victory was sealed by Serhou Guirassy's deflected goal and a stoppage-time strike from Julian Brandt. Coach Niko Kovac lauded his team's performance, highlighting the importance of their strategic execution and concentration. With this win, Dortmund not only secured a crucial Champions League victory but also cemented their second place in the Bundesliga.

