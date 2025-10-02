Left Menu

Dortmund Holds Nerve in Thrilling Champions League Clash

Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League, demonstrating resilience after a previous draw against Juventus. Goals from Svensson and Chukwuemeka initially put Dortmund ahead. Despite Bilbao's late charge, Guirassy and Brandt sealed the win, ensuring Dortmund remained undefeated this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:14 IST
Dortmund Holds Nerve in Thrilling Champions League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Borussia Dortmund showcased remarkable resilience on Wednesday, as they secured a 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League. The match, held at Dortmund's home ground, saw the hosts nearly repeat their earlier draw against Juventus, but they held their nerve to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka were pivotal in putting Dortmund ahead with goals in each half. Despite Bilbao missing key player Nico Williams, they launched a late challenge, scoring once and threatening to level. However, Dortmund's defense proved stalwart as they contained Bilbao's advances.

The victory was sealed by Serhou Guirassy's deflected goal and a stoppage-time strike from Julian Brandt. Coach Niko Kovac lauded his team's performance, highlighting the importance of their strategic execution and concentration. With this win, Dortmund not only secured a crucial Champions League victory but also cemented their second place in the Bundesliga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
3
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global
4
Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025