Soccer-Kuwait to host French Super Cup in January

Kuwait will host the French Super Cup match between Paris St Germain and Olympique de Marseille early next year, the Kuwait football association said on Saturday. "President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah has signed an agreement with Ligue 1 to stage the match on the 8th of January at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium," the KWA said on X.

It will be the second consecutive edition of the Trophee des Champions to be played outside France after Qatar hosted last year's match. PSG have won the French Super Cup in each of the past three seasons, extending their record to 13 titles. Marseille have lifted the trophy three times, most recently in 2011.

