Raphinha Leads Barcelona to Thrilling Super Cup Victory
Raphinha scored twice as Barcelona clinched the Spanish Super Cup title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid. The final, held in Jeddah, saw an intense first half with dramatic goals and ended in Barcelona's favor despite being reduced to 10 men in the closing moments.
Raphinha emerged as Barcelona's hero with two goals, securing a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah. The thrilling match saw Barcelona control the initial phase before Real's response.
Barcelona first took the lead through Raphinha in the 36th minute. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr equalized in stoppage time with a stunning solo effort. The first half concluded with dramatic goal-line clearances and a level score at the break.
A defining moment occurred when Raphinha's second goal in the 73rd minute, thanks to a deflection, sealed the win. Despite being reduced to 10 men late in the game, Barcelona held on, marking their 16th Super Cup triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
