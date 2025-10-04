Left Menu

Van Heerden first to come in as like-for-like injury substitute under ICC trial

Western Province opener Joshua van Heerden has become the first cricketer to take the field as a like-for-like injury substitute under a new ICC-backed trial.Van Heerden came in for Edward Moore during Western Provinces four-day clash against the Lions in Cape Town after Moore tore his left adductor muscle while fielding on the second day.The substitution system is on trial in South Africas first-class competition, as well as in Australias Sheffield Shield and Indias Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Western Province opener Joshua van Heerden has become the first cricketer to take the field as a like-for-like injury substitute under a new ICC-backed trial.

Van Heerden came in for Edward Moore during Western Province's four-day clash against the Lions in Cape Town after Moore tore his left adductor muscle while fielding on the second day.

The substitution system is on trial in South Africa's first-class competition, as well as in Australia's Sheffield Shield and India's Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy. It is aimed at giving teams cover when players suffer serious injuries mid-match.

South Africa have opted for a stricter review process that covers both internal and external injuries. India, by contrast, are trialling the system only for external injuries. All three countries are currently restricting substitutions to multi-day cricket.

The findings will be submitted to the ICC, which could eventually frame global regulations. At present, the only in-match substitution allowed in international cricket is for concussion.

