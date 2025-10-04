Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Archery Premier League Opens with Nail-Biting Matches

Prithviraj Yodhas emerged victorious in a gripping shoot-off against Kakatiya Knights in the Archery Premier League, while Rajputana Royals secured a dominant 6-0 win over Chola Chiefs. The Yodhas triumphed after an intense battle, forcing a shoot-off where Abhishek Verma delivered the decisive shot.

Updated: 04-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:47 IST
The Archery Premier League witnessed a nail-biting showdown as Prithviraj Yodhas clinched a thrilling victory over Kakatiya Knights in a shoot-off on Saturday. Abhishek Verma proved instrumental in the Yodhas' success, delivering a pivotal shot that outweighed Nico Wiener's miss.

The Yodhas initially took the lead in the first set, 73-72, courtesy of Verma. However, the Knights retaliated strongly, levelling the game 75-64 with impressive performances from Jignas and Jyoti Surekha Vennam, and edging ahead by winning the third set 73-71.

Yet, the Yodhas, refusing to back down, equalized by claiming the fourth set, 75-70, leading to a decisive shoot-off. Separately, Rajputana Royals exhibited dominance, sweeping the Chola Chiefs with set victories of 78-71, 77-75, and 74-71 to conclude with a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

