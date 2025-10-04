Springboks Triumph Over Argentina to Retain Rugby Championship

South Africa's Springbok rugby team showcased their power and resilience at Twickenham, defeating Argentina 29-27 to retain the Rugby Championship. This victory marked their sixth title, achieved through superior points difference over New Zealand.

Trailing 13-10 at halftime, South Africa surged ahead with decisive tries from Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach. Despite Argentina's strong start and late rally, the Springboks' powerful forwards ensured victory.

Argentina's early lead came from a try by Bautista Delguy, but handling errors hindered the Springboks until their scrum dominance turned the tide. Ultimately, South Africa's consistent performance outmaneuvered their competitors, confirming their status as champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)