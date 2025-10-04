Left Menu

Zverev Criticizes Court Standardization Amidst Tennis Rivalry

Alexander Zverev has expressed dissatisfaction with the slowdown of tennis courts, suggesting that tournament directors favor Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner by standardizing surfaces. Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, Zverev urged for more variety in court conditions, echoing comments from Roger Federer. Alcaraz and Sinner remain the top players despite such changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:54 IST
Zverev Criticizes Court Standardization Amidst Tennis Rivalry
Alexander Zverev
  • Country:
  • China

At the Shanghai Masters, world number three Alexander Zverev raised concerns about the standardization of tennis court speeds. He alleged that tournament directors are deliberately slowing down courts to aid players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, to the detriment of variety in the sport.

Zverev, who has been on tour for 12 years, lamented the lack of distinct playing conditions across different surfaces, a sentiment shared by tennis legend Roger Federer. Federer had previously noted that the slower courts allow players to maintain the same style across clay, grass, and hardcourts.

As Alcaraz and Sinner dominate recent Grand Slam titles, Zverev called for a return to diverse playing conditions. Sinner, when asked, distanced himself from the decision-making process, emphasizing his adaptability and focus on performance under varying conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025