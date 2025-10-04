Zverev Criticizes Court Standardization Amidst Tennis Rivalry

At the Shanghai Masters, world number three Alexander Zverev raised concerns about the standardization of tennis court speeds. He alleged that tournament directors are deliberately slowing down courts to aid players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, to the detriment of variety in the sport.

Zverev, who has been on tour for 12 years, lamented the lack of distinct playing conditions across different surfaces, a sentiment shared by tennis legend Roger Federer. Federer had previously noted that the slower courts allow players to maintain the same style across clay, grass, and hardcourts.

As Alcaraz and Sinner dominate recent Grand Slam titles, Zverev called for a return to diverse playing conditions. Sinner, when asked, distanced himself from the decision-making process, emphasizing his adaptability and focus on performance under varying conditions.

