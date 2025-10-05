Left Menu

India Gears Up for BWF World Junior Championships with High Hopes

India, featuring a strong contingent of junior world champions, kicks off its campaign against Nepal in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships, aiming for a historic performance at home. The championship will be held in two phases from October 6-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:28 IST
India Gears Up for BWF World Junior Championships with High Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to embark on its campaign against Nepal in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships, fueled by a formidable team featuring current and former junior world No.1 players. The championship, returning to India after 17 years, will be conducted at the National Centre of Excellence.

Taking place from October 6 to 19, the tournament will unfold in two phases, beginning with the Suhandinata Cup for mixed teams, followed by the Eye-Level Cup for individual competitors. Led by seasoned campaigners Unnati Hooda and Rakshitha Sree, India holds the second seed and is considered a favorite in Group H, alongside UAE, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The matches will adopt a new best-of-three relay-scoring format, extending each set up to 45 points.

India's hopes are particularly pinned on the girls' singles category, featuring promising players like junior world No.1 Tanvi Sharma. With free entry for spectators and live broadcasts on DD Sports, the event promises exciting matches and India's quest for a historic medal haul in front of a home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan
2
Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Elderly Man Loses Life in Kerala

 India
3
Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

Legal Clash Over National Guard Deployments to Oregon

 United States
4
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025