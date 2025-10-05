India Gears Up for BWF World Junior Championships with High Hopes

India is set to embark on its campaign against Nepal in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships, fueled by a formidable team featuring current and former junior world No.1 players. The championship, returning to India after 17 years, will be conducted at the National Centre of Excellence.

Taking place from October 6 to 19, the tournament will unfold in two phases, beginning with the Suhandinata Cup for mixed teams, followed by the Eye-Level Cup for individual competitors. Led by seasoned campaigners Unnati Hooda and Rakshitha Sree, India holds the second seed and is considered a favorite in Group H, alongside UAE, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The matches will adopt a new best-of-three relay-scoring format, extending each set up to 45 points.

India's hopes are particularly pinned on the girls' singles category, featuring promising players like junior world No.1 Tanvi Sharma. With free entry for spectators and live broadcasts on DD Sports, the event promises exciting matches and India's quest for a historic medal haul in front of a home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)